A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in Anne Arundel County. Corporal Benjamin Lazic is charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault. The corporal was off-duty at the time of his arrest yesterday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division immediately launched an investigation after learning of the arrest. Chief Malik Aziz issued the following statement: “The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling. If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable. We are fully cooperating with the Anne Arundel County Police Department as it investigates.”

The officer has been with the agency since 2013 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

