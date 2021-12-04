Prince Frederick, MD – The Poker Run/Memorial Ride for Calvert Hospice was held on September 25, 2021, and raised $12,616.00! There were over 100 participants which included 80 bike riders.

(left to right): Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice, and Sandy Littleford

The ride started at noon at ABC Liquors, and riders made stops at Seabreeze, Heavy Hitters, and The Tavern, and everyone ended the ride at Buckets. Participants picked up a card at each stop to create their poker hand. Each of the stops donated a door prize to a lucky participant, and Buckets donated a Smoker for their raffle prize. Bluefish Pub, Buckets, and The Tavern held a 50/50 raffle to help raise funds for this event. A special thanks to Buckets for the smoker donation and for hosting the after-party at your bar!

We are appreciative to so many people who made this event happen: Grill Sergeant donated a whole pig and cooked it for the event; Lindsey Ricker provided help with auction baskets, Tammy Hunnicut offered tons of help with the food, and Judy Clark provided help and assistance to make the event run smoothly.

Calvert Hospice is so grateful to everyone who participated in the ride, purchased raffle tickets, and bid on the 53 live auction baskets. We would especially like to recognize Sandy Littleford for organizing this fundraiser and making it so successful!

Like this: Like Loading...