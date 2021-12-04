ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite Marylanders and their families to join them for the return of the Holiday Open House onSaturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.at Government House in Annapolis. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required. Face masks will be required to enter.

2018 Open house at Government House Credit: Twitter via Governor Larry Hogan

Guests may park in the Bladen Street garage, which does not charge on weekends, or in other garages located on Main Street and West Street. Please click here for a detailed map showing more parking options in downtown Annapolis.

The First Family asks that guests consider bringing unwrapped toys, which will be donated to those in need during this holiday season. The Maryland State Police will be collecting donations under a tent by the front gate for a local toy drive.

The decorations for the open house will include Christmas trees provided by Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville. A menorah has also been placed in the Government House in celebration of Hanukkah. Refreshments will be distributed with an assortment of holiday cookies and brownies prepared by Government House chefs. Hot Wassail will also be available for guests.

Holiday ornaments, designed by the First Lady and provided by the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland, will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help support and maintain the historical significance of Government House with repairs, remodeling, and preservation.

