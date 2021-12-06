SELINSGROVE, PA– St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Track and Field team made their program debut today at the Susquehanna Early Season Invitational in Selinsgrove, PA. The Seahawks had nine athletes compete in the inaugural meet. Ethan Carpenter put St. Mary’s on the map with two first-place victories in today’s invitational. The Hawks all put up a strong performance in their respective events and brought home a handful of notable finishes.

Ethan Carpenter Winding Up in Weight Throw

How it Happened

St. Mary’s had nine athletes compete across nine events at this inaugural meet. Alex Behzadi, Ethan Carpenter , Will Christophel , Logan Musumeci , Nate Norris, Kirby Obi, Christian Oliverio , Caleb Shankle and Alexander Gouin had the honor of representing St. Mary’s Track and Field today in the program’s birth.

St. Mary's had nine athletes compete across nine events at this inaugural meet. Alex Behzadi, Ethan Carpenter, Will Christophel, Logan Musumeci, Nate Norris, Kirby Obi, Christian Oliverio, Caleb Shankle and Alexander Gouin had the honor of representing St. Mary's Track and Field today in the program's birth.

Ethan Carpenter came up big for the Seahawks, earning two first place titles in the shot put and the 35lb weight throw. Carpenter blew the competition out of the water in both events with his largest margin being over one meter. This one meter margin was earned in the weight throw where of 12 opponents, Carpenter threw 14.76 meters. The second place finish threw 13.46 meters. In his second event, the shot put, Carpenter made a 12.29 meter shot; beating second place by .20 meters. There were 20 competitors participating in the shot put including teammate Behzadi. Behzadi fell to 19th place with a 8.63 meter shot put.

came up big for the Seahawks, earning two first place titles in the shot put and the 35lb weight throw. Carpenter blew the competition out of the water in both events with his largest margin being over one meter. This one meter margin was earned in the weight throw where of 12 opponents, Carpenter threw 14.76 meters. The second place finish threw 13.46 meters. In his second event, the shot put, Carpenter made a 12.29 meter shot; beating second place by .20 meters. There were 20 competitors participating in the shot put including teammate Behzadi. Behzadi fell to 19th place with a 8.63 meter shot put. Behzadi competed in three other events today including the high jump, 60M hurdles, and the 4×400. Behzadi placed 3/5 in the high jump and 7/8 in the hurdles.

The 4×400 team earned a strong third place finish of six competing teams. Seahawks Behzadi, Christophel, Obi and Oliverio were focused in to finish ahead of opponents Scranton and Misericordia. The Seahawks crossed the finish in 3:49.97.

Musumeci and Shankle took on the 3000M race for the Hawks today. Musumeci held towards the front of the pack to clinch a sixth place finish among the 16 runners. Musumeci crossed the finish line at 9:28.23. Shankle also competed in the 3000M for the Hawks, finishing the race at 10:52.89 in last place.

Four Seahawks competed in the One Mile race today and put up competitive times. Christophel led the way for the Seahawks, finishing in seventh place at 4:53.73. Norris was up next for the Hawks and took 15th at 5:12.66. Oliverio crossed the finish just 13 seconds later to earn 19th place. Obi would round out the race for the Hawks, taking 22nd of the 26 runners at 5:30.86.

Gouin would tackle two events himself, the 60M and 200M dash. Gouin earned 13th place in the 60M of the 18 competitors in 7.76 seconds. He would then go on to take 25th place of the 28 runners participating in the 200M in 26.36 seconds.

Up Next

The Seahawks will head to Fairfax, Virginia where they will compete at George Mason University. The meet is set for Saturday, January 8th.

