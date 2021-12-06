The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO), directed by Dr. Osman Kivrak, will perform a holiday concert on December 11 at 5 pm at the Kris Kringle Market at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. The program will include holiday favorites as well as popular classical composers such as Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart.

Two CCYO seniors, Eileen Browning and Candace Jackson will be featured in a performance of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos. CCYO’s performance will be followed by fireworks at 6 pm.

CCYO members and cello soloists Eileen Browning and Candace Jackson

More information about the Kris Kringle Christmas Market can be found at this link:

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

Mid-year auditions will be held on January 22 from 10 to 2 at the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center in La Plata. Information about auditions can be found here: https://www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/auditions

Live performances in 2021 by CCYO have included an orchestra concert, a Concerto Competition concert, and six chamber music concerts at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD, and Christ Church, La Plata.

In 2020, during the pandemic, CCYO and its ensembles were very busy: they completed eight online orchestra concerts, performance labs once per month, and five masterclasses with world-class artists from the Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony, and National Symphony.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...