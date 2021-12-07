LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) picked up the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week award for the week ending December 5 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. This is Schwenk’s first weekly award as he was previously named to the Weekly Honor Roll on November 22.

Luke Schwenk swimming backstroke vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Schwenk set not one but three school records this past weekend as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team finished seventh at the TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational on December 3-4.

The first record set by Schwenk came in the 50 freestyle on December 3 as he captured the event with a time of 20.97, shaving off 17-hundredths of a second from the old mark of 21.14 set by Colin Cassady ’19 on February 1, 2019.

The second record occurred in the 400-medley relay (Dec. 3) when Schwenk led off the fifth-place 400 medley relay, breaking his own 100-backstroke record of 51.89 from November 20 as he swam a 50.41.

The next day, Schwenk put up another school record in the 100 backstroke. He picked up his third school record of the weekend as he broke the 100-back record for a third time this season. Schwenk shaved off another 45-hundredths of a second in dropping the record to 49.96 to win the event.

He also took second in the 100 freestyle in 47.18 while being part of the fifth-place 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays as well as the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay

St. Mary’s College (4-5) will be idle until the New Year when the Seahawks travel to Scranton, Pa., to take on Marywood University in an Atlantic East Conference dual meet on January 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

2021-22 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimming Honor Roll

Oct. 26 – Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini, So.

Nov. 1 – Mac Granto, Cabrini, Sr.

Nov. 8 – Ben Sealts, Gallaudet, Sr.

Nov. 15 – Ben Sealts, Gallaudet, Sr.

Nov. 22 – Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini, So.

Dec. 6 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

