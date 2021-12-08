Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

Jenna Borman, fifth-grade teacher, Deale Elementary School

Ada Downing, ESOL teacher, Marley Middle School

Andy Guzik, instrumental music teacher, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Eric Hare, Triple-E teacher, Quarterfield Elementary School

Lacie Harold, instrumental music teacher, Arundel Middle School

Patricia Kerner, fifth-grade teacher, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Jennifer Lowe, special education teacher, Crofton High School

Nafeesah Marcellus, third-grade teacher, Brock Bridge Elementary School

Molly Stavely, English teacher, Glen Burnie High School

Charles Whittaker, HVAC teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Katie Hansen, fifth-grade teacher, Annapolis Area Christian School

Mary Raleigh, math teacher, St. Mary’s High School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 40 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 36th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Hall at Live! Arundel Mills.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Julie Beckwith, Solley Elementary School

Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School

Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School

Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Shannon Ellis, South River High School

Erica Frank, Bates Middle School

Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School

Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School

Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School

Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School

Robert King, Central Middle School

Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School

Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School

David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South

Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School

Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology – South

Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School

Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School

Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North

Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy

Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School

Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School

Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School

AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners: Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in six of the last seven years, including last year’s Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Jing Dai of Meade High School.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at cmccurdy@aacps.org or 410-222-5829 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...