Leadership Maryland Class of 2021 graduates:

Annapolis, Md. (December 8, 2021) –Leadership Maryland announced today that 49 members of the Class of 2021 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored the entire Class of 2021 at its 28thannual graduation ceremony held December 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.

Each member of this year’s class was chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. The class was originally selected as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the events of the past two years, our communities greatly need connectedness, shared vision, and resilient leadership, which makes our mission of empowering a diverse network of local leaders more important than ever,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “With the understanding, connections, and clarity of purpose gained from their program experience, the 49 members of the Class of 2021 are now better poised to make a positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish for our state.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

Leadership Maryland Class of 2021 graduates:

Amanda N. Allen

Government & Community Affairs Manager

Transurban

Adrianne M. Arthur

Executive Director

University of Maryland Strategic Partnership

Nichole Doye Battle, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

GEDCO

R. Andrew “Andy” Bauer

Vice President & Regional Executive,

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond,

Baltimore Branch

Denise L. Beaver, CEcD

Deputy Director

Carroll County Department of Economic Development

Dr. Mary W. Bolt

President

Cecil College

Matthew Bolyard, MBA

Vice President

Southway Builders, Inc.

Christopher P. “Chris” Breedlove

Chief of Zoning Enforcement

Calvert County Government

Lauren T. Buckler, PE, CEM, LEED, AP

Deputy Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation

Baltimore County Government

Lucas I. Cade

Senior Economic Development Advisor

Potomac Edison – A First Energy Company

Patricia “Patty” Carper

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Brian Cleary

Chief Information Officer

Qlarant

Jennifer “Jen” Combs

Managing Director

Accenture Federal Services

Danielle L. Conrow

Senior Team Engineer

Rodgers Consulting, Inc.

David J. “Dave” Corkum

Chief Growth Officer

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Suzanne Luers Crawford

Director of Administration

University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Melissa S. Drew

Senior Quality Manager

Holder Construction Company

Nancy L. Easterling

Executive Director

Historic Sotterley, Inc.

Michele S. Eberle, MBA

Executive Director

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Dr. Chrys Egan

Associate Dean, Fulton School of

Liberal Arts

Salisbury University

Enas Y. Elhanafi, M.Phil, MPPA, M.S.Ed

Associate Director of Community Engagement, Director Global Nexus Program

Montgomery College

Kelly Ennis

Founder/Managing Principal

The Verve Partnership LLC

Elizabeth “Liz” Fitzsimmons

Managing Director, Office of Tourism and Film

Maryland Department of Commerce

Kendrick T. Gibbs

Acting Deputy Director, Office of

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

National Institutes of Health



William Robert Hair

Superintendent and CEO

Maryland School for the Blind

Heidi Hammel, PMP, GISP

Vice President

KCI Technologies, Inc.

John J. Horner Jr., MBA

Senior Vice President & COO

Easton Utilities

Arthur A. Jones-Dove, PE, PMP, CCM, MBA, PgMP

Vice President

Atkins, member of SNC-Lavalin Group

Lisa Kemp, CPA

Independent consultant

Deena Deese Kilmon

Director of Engagement

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Irene Katherine “Kathy” Magruder, CEcD

Executive Director

Maryland Clean Energy Center

Kim I. McCalla

Associate Vice President Facilities, Design and Construction

Morgan State University

Chris McDonell

President & CEO

McDonell Consulting Group/Sandler Training

Austin L. Miller

Chief Technology Officer – MTA

Maryland Department of Transportation

Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr.

Chief of Staff

University of Maryland-Eastern Shore

Luisella Perri, Esq.

Partner

Holland & Knight LLP

Wendi Wagner Peters

Special Secretary of Smart Growth

State of Maryland

Dr. Bradley D. Phillips

Executive Director

Maryland Association of Community Colleges

Mark J. Potter

President & CEO

Maryland Science Center

Antonio P. Salazar, Esq.

Commissioner of Financial Regulation

Maryland Department of Labor

Arti Santhanam, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Maryland Innovation Initiative

Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

James C. “Jim” Schmutz

President & CEO

Special Olympics Maryland, Inc.

Susan L. Schnaars

Vice President – Senior Investment Advisor

Wilmington Trust

Sharon Markley Schreiber

Chief Operating Officer

Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore

Sarah J. Shin, Ph.D.

Associate Provost for Academic Affairs

University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Dr. James Scott Smith

Superintendent

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Corey E. Stottlemyer

Director, Strategic Customer Service

Maryland Department of Transportation

Richard A. Tabuteau, Esq.

Attorney & Lobbyist

Tabuteau, LLC

Reggie Turner

President

Turner Wealth Management

Like this: Like Loading...