Leadership Maryland Class of 2021 graduates:

Annapolis, Md. (December 8, 2021) –Leadership Maryland announced today that 49 members of the Class of 2021 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored the entire Class of 2021 at its 28thannual graduation ceremony held December 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.
Each member of this year’s class was chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. The class was originally selected as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the events of the past two years, our communities greatly need connectedness, shared vision, and resilient leadership, which makes our mission of empowering a diverse network of local leaders more important than ever,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “With the understanding, connections, and clarity of purpose gained from their program experience, the 49 members of the Class of 2021 are now better poised to make a positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish for our state.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.
Leadership Maryland Class of 2021 graduates:
Amanda N. Allen
Government & Community Affairs Manager
Transurban
Adrianne M. Arthur
Executive Director
University of Maryland Strategic Partnership
Nichole Doye Battle, MBA
Chief Executive Officer
GEDCO
R. Andrew “Andy” Bauer
Vice President & Regional Executive,
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond,
Baltimore Branch
Denise L. Beaver, CEcD
Deputy Director
Carroll County Department of Economic Development
Dr. Mary W. Bolt
President
Cecil College
Matthew Bolyard, MBA
Vice President
Southway Builders, Inc.
Christopher P. “Chris” Breedlove
Chief of Zoning Enforcement
Calvert County Government
Lauren T. Buckler, PE, CEM, LEED, AP
Deputy Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation
Baltimore County Government
Lucas I. Cade
Senior Economic Development Advisor
Potomac Edison – A First Energy Company
Patricia “Patty” Carper
Division Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Brian Cleary
Chief Information Officer
Qlarant
Jennifer “Jen” Combs
Managing Director
Accenture Federal Services
Danielle L. Conrow
Senior Team Engineer
Rodgers Consulting, Inc.
David J. “Dave” Corkum
Chief Growth Officer
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Suzanne Luers Crawford
Director of Administration
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Melissa S. Drew
Senior Quality Manager
Holder Construction Company
Nancy L. Easterling
Executive Director
Historic Sotterley, Inc.
Michele S. Eberle, MBA
Executive Director
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
Dr. Chrys Egan
Associate Dean, Fulton School of
Liberal Arts
Salisbury University
Enas Y. Elhanafi, M.Phil, MPPA, M.S.Ed
Associate Director of Community Engagement, Director Global Nexus Program
Montgomery College
Kelly Ennis
Founder/Managing Principal
The Verve Partnership LLC
Elizabeth “Liz” Fitzsimmons
Managing Director, Office of Tourism and Film
Maryland Department of Commerce
Kendrick T. Gibbs
Acting Deputy Director, Office of
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
National Institutes of Health
William Robert Hair
Superintendent and CEO
Maryland School for the Blind
Heidi Hammel, PMP, GISP
Vice President
KCI Technologies, Inc.
John J. Horner Jr., MBA
Senior Vice President & COO
Easton Utilities
Arthur A. Jones-Dove, PE, PMP, CCM, MBA, PgMP
Vice President
Atkins, member of SNC-Lavalin Group
Lisa Kemp, CPA
Independent consultant
Deena Deese Kilmon
Director of Engagement
The Arc Central Chesapeake Region
Irene Katherine “Kathy” Magruder, CEcD
Executive Director
Maryland Clean Energy Center
Kim I. McCalla
Associate Vice President Facilities, Design and Construction
Morgan State University
Chris McDonell
President & CEO
McDonell Consulting Group/Sandler Training
Austin L. Miller
Chief Technology Officer – MTA
Maryland Department of Transportation
Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr.
Chief of Staff
University of Maryland-Eastern Shore
Luisella Perri, Esq.
Partner
Holland & Knight LLP
Wendi Wagner Peters
Special Secretary of Smart Growth
State of Maryland
Dr. Bradley D. Phillips
Executive Director
Maryland Association of Community Colleges
Mark J. Potter
President & CEO
Maryland Science Center
Antonio P. Salazar, Esq.
Commissioner of Financial Regulation
Maryland Department of Labor
Arti Santhanam, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Maryland Innovation Initiative
Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)
James C. “Jim” Schmutz
President & CEO
Special Olympics Maryland, Inc.
Susan L. Schnaars
Vice President – Senior Investment Advisor
Wilmington Trust
Sharon Markley Schreiber
Chief Operating Officer
Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore
Sarah J. Shin, Ph.D.
Associate Provost for Academic Affairs
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Dr. James Scott Smith
Superintendent
St. Mary’s County Public Schools
Corey E. Stottlemyer
Director, Strategic Customer Service
Maryland Department of Transportation
Richard A. Tabuteau, Esq.
Attorney & Lobbyist
Tabuteau, LLC
Reggie Turner
President
Turner Wealth Management