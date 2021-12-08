On November 28 at 12:30 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 11500 block of Berry Road in Waldorf after learning the car had been reported stolen.

The occupants in the vehicle were apprehended without incident. The front-seat passenger, a 16-year-old male, was found to be in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 handgun – a firearm that does not have a serial number. The firearm was located in his front waistband. The driver was charged as a juvenile in connection to the stolen vehicle and released to his parents. The passenger was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a firearm.

He was released by a District Court Commissioner on personal recognizance later that day. The investigation is ongoing.

