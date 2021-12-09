Pusheen has been dubbed our “honorary beagle.”

She is a beautiful 1-year-old, gray tabby ISO her forever home.

Pusheen is a curious, well-behaved girl that has done well around other cats and dogs.

She enjoys tasty treats, being petted, and curling up in her foster mom’s lap for cozy fall napping. Pusheen is a chatty cat that will meow just to get your attention.

Pusheenhas been spayed, vaccinated, and has tested FeLV/FIV negative.

Follow this link to read the most up to date information about Pusheen http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69997

If you are interested in adopting this sweet affectionate kitty, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

