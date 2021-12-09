The Child Tax Credit has been expanded to reach additional children in Maryland, many of whom are in families that do not realize they’re eligible for these funds. Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child under 6 years old, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old. This money is not a loan.

Nearly every family is eligible to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit, including families that haven’t filed a tax return and families that don’t have recent income. Families can receive half of their new credit in 2021 and the remaining credit in 2022 when they file a tax return. If you haven’t received your credit yet, visit GetCTC.org or call 211 to learn more.

These funds are essential to supporting families with the high cost of raising children. Unfortunately, millions of eligible families have no idea that they qualify, let alone how to get this credit. We encourage all Marylanders to visit GetCTC.org in order to determine their eligibility and get their credit.

DHS is committed to helping Marylanders understand their eligibility for the Child Tax Credit and the process for receiving their money. Free resources for support are available:

Visit GetCTC.org in order to determine your eligibility and get the credit.

Call 211 for live assistance with simple questions or to be connected with local IRS-certified free tax filing assistance for virtual help.

Visit GetYourRefund.org to virtually connect with an IRS-certified volunteer for support.

to virtually connect with an IRS-certified volunteer for support. For support with tax issues, find your local Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic for free legal help on tax issues with the IRS, or make an appointment with your local Taxpayer Assistance Center.

