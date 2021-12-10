John Harbaugh is on course to deliver the Baltimore Ravens to a fourth consecutive season of play-off football provided they can keep pace atop the AFC North.

His side is the only current division leader in the NFL with a losing record against teams from their quadrant, but it hasn’t slowed their rise to the summit.

Only the in-form New England Patriots have a better record in the AFC, but Bill Belichick’s side has also played one game more as they enter their bye week.

The Ravens are one win ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in their division, and Harbaugh’s side visits Paul Brown Stadium on Boxing Day with a chance to avenge their 41-17 home loss in the reverse fixture.

Ravens to clinch No. 1 AFC seed (+800)

Almost by surprise, the Baltimore Ravens amassed one of the best records in the AFC early on this season despite losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

In fact, it wasn’t until they suffered their second divisional defeat of the campaign against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 that they gave up their No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Coach Harbaugh risked it all on a last-ditch two-point conversion to win it all and came up short, though four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Kurt Warner admired the enthusiasm:

"I love the call, top seed in the #AFC with nothing to lose.. I love the play call."–@kurt13warner on the #Ravens decision to go for two and the win yesterday in #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/3LXJbUAUUk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 6, 2021

Given the tiny margins atop the conference standings with five games still in their regular season, +800 Baltimore will have their chances to regain first place in the ranking before the campaign’s end.

There are five teams ahead of the Ravens in the odds to clinch first seed, suggesting the sportsbooks don’t back Harbaugh to finish strong on a slate that includes home games against the Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps the most pertinent question is whether the Patriots are liable to drop many more defeats, though their next two games against the Indianapolis Colts (away) and Buffalo Bills (home) look precarious.

Most Regular-Season Wins (+4000)

Stranger things have happened.

If the aforementioned end-of-season run-in goes in their favor, the Ravens offer huge upside as a +4000 outsider to still finish this regular season with the most wins.

Currently on track to collect that prize is the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals, who have been something of a surprise package, to say the least:

If the Cardinals beat the Rams and Lions they win the NFC West with three weeks left in the regular season. Can't say I expected that in August. — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) December 7, 2021

There are tough tests to come for Kliff Kingsbury’s side, however, with the Rams and Colts set to visit over the Christmas period before they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in the New Year.

Baltimore would require that many defeats have a chance at leapfrogging Arizona in the regular-season win column, not to mention winning at least four of their remaining five games.

That’s the real task ahead of the Maryland underdogs as things stand, but 13-year veteran Harbaugh has performed greater feats in his time with the franchise.

Super Bowl LVI Odds

Team Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Green Bay Packers +750 Arizona Cardinals +750 New England Patriots +750 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1200 Los Angeles Rams +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1600

