Prince Frederick, MD – The CalvertHealth Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of small business owner Scott Reeves, the Rev. Christopher Garcia, rector of Christ Church in Port Republic and Dr. Chang Choi, who heads up the adult hospitalist team at CalvertHealth Medical Center. Composed of volunteers from the community and the medical staff, the board plays a vital role in ensuring the organization meets the needs of the community.

Scott Reeves

“We’re excited Scott will be joining our board,” said CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague. “His background and desire to give back to the community are exemplary. We look forward to his outstanding leadership.”

Reeves is the president of KAIROS in California in St. Mary’s County and has more than 20 years of professional experience in organizational, program and project analytics. He founded the company in 2013 with his dad, in large part to spend more time with his two children. As the son of a retired Navy captain, Reeves takes great pride in supporting the mission of his Department of Defense customers.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Towson University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Reeves is a Leadership of Southern Maryland graduate (class of 2014). He is active in the community volunteering for youth sports along with his involvement in KAIROS KARES, which supports local charitable endeavors.

Rev. Christopher Garcia, rector of Christ Church in Port Republic

“Rev. Garcia possesses a depth of knowledge in so many areas,” said Teague. “His passion for the hospital and its role in the community is at the highest level.”

Rev. Garcia brings a diverse perspective to his role as board member. Since 2017, he has been the pastor at the county’s oldest church. Before entering the seminary, he was an Army lawyer for 25 years and earned an MBA. His upbringing as an Army “brat,” growing up overseas, exposed him to a wide variety of healthcare models. He also draws on his own personal experience as a prostate cancer survivor.

“I believe an excellent local hospital is part of the solid foundation for a thriving community,” said Rev. Garcia. “Patients with access to quality care at a hospital they trust will seek out care early, rather than waiting to travel far away for care. That’s better for all of us.”

Since joining the active medical staff in 2013, Dr. Choi has served as medical director for the adult hospitalist program, which specializes in caring for patients while they are in the hospital. Additionally, he has served on many committees having a direct impact on patient care including quality improvement, hospital-acquired conditions, medication safety, credentialing and critical care.

Dr. Choi is also the medical director of Informatics, which uses information technology to organize and analyze health records to improve outcomes. He also led the yearlong project to upgrade CalvertHealth’s information system to a totally new platform laying the groundwork for the hospital’s IT future.

“Dr. Choi has many years of experience with our health system and has established a strong rapport with our providers,” said Teague. “His insight as the medical representative will be particularly beneficial as we focus on our mission to provide the very best care to our patients.”

Like this: Like Loading...