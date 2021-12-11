December is a great time to reflect on the year’s accomplishments, so I decided to dedicate this month’s message to our amazing partners, volunteers, and staff who make our accomplishments possible.

Earlier this year, I was pleased to host Employee Appreciation celebrations at various state park locations throughout the state. This offered us an opportunity to formally honor our team of dedicated staff and celebrate milestone anniversaries in their years of service to the State of Maryland and DNR.

Employee Appreciation celebration at Harriet Tubman State Park. Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

These invaluable employees have provided 10, 20, 30, and even 40 years of service. Their depth of knowledge and dedication helps us excel at our mission and makes our state a better place.

Please join me in congratulating the following individuals:

10 years of service

John Anderson

Teresa Bundick

Meghan Cadden

Lance Carroll

Christopher Cary

Candice Collison

Aaron Cook

Curtis Dale

Brenda Fornos

Adam Franklin

Elena Gilroy

Jesse Gipe

Christopher Gleason-Smuck

Christopher Grieco

Justin Humberson

Steven Hunter

Matthew Hurd

Christopher Jones

Antonio Junta

Martin Kaetzel

Jennifer Landry

Michael Marozza

Daniel Mason

Derek McFarland

Katherine Messer

Kenneth Miller

Alyssa Myers

Melissa Nash

Eric Null

Alexis Park

Angela Pease

Armand Percoriello

Jeanne Pollard

James Ramsburg

Ashlee Reinke

Tamika Rose

Ronald Ruse

Robert Study

James Seward

Andrew Shaw

Patrick Shockney

Adam Stachowiak

David Wallenbergi

Coreen Weilminster

Michele White

David Wilkinson

Alan Zlotkowski

15 years of service

Joseph Abe

Daniel Akwo

Caroline Asher

Maureen Balan

Robert Bailey

Dionne Bell

Hilary Bell

Michael Burditt

Katherine Charbonneau

Jennifer Cashell

Karen DeStefano

Christopher Driscoll

Matthew Corbin

Shenika Dyson

Lisa Eutsler

Shannon Farnschlader

Rob Feldt

Andrew Felsecker

Holli Francisconi

Edward Frost

Richard Hess

Murray Hunt

Mary Ironside

Christina Jarvis

Lori Jenkins

Georgia Johnson

Michael Johnson

Donna Jones-Regan

Sasha Land

David Leithren

Daniel Lewis

Catherine McCall

Gregory McCarthy

Joshua McGinnis

Robert McVicker

Betty Mellott

Jesse Morgan

Brian Miller

Donnie Oates

Roland Powell

Sara Rinta

Robin Roland

Gregory Romanoski

Philip Rooney

Andrew Staley

Jennifer Thomas

James Tosten

Jamie Tyler

Ann Watts

Lisa Whitacre

Sarah Widman

Amanda Wilson

Franklin Wright

William Yates

Rachel Zimmerman

20 years of service

Frederick Banks

Li Lan Carson

John Chatham

Tiffany Connor

Neal Dziepak

Ronald Gilroy

Andrew Hangen

Tina Hurley

Missy Kelly

Jay Kilian

Dawn Letts

Debra McKay

Scott Simmons

Natasha Stewart

James Thompson

Tina Williams

25 years of service

John Braskey

Anthony Burrows

Lori Byrne

William Cavey

Rob Dyke

Lynn Fegley

Christopher Frye

Paul Genovese

Renee Karrh

Franklin Landon

Tim Larney

Kenneth Layman

Charles Mazurek

Tracy Sweeney

Harry Spiker

Mark Spurrier

Catherine Wazniak

30 years of service

Michael Beckwith

Timothy Fabian

Mark Harman

Huiyee Harrison

Roland Limpert

Dana Limpert

Paul Petzrick

Steven Muse

Eric Savage

Marcus Wilson

35 years of service

Amy Bell

Eugene Broadwater

Lynn Davidson

Lenora Dennis

Donna Eveland

Laura Fabian

Jesse Kowall

Margie Maccubbin

Carol McCollough

Stanley Pratt

Sandra Radcliff

Santa Scott-Waller

Melanie Sconion

Helen Stewart

40 years of service

Laymon Myers

Elias Tsismanakis

On behalf of our entire DNR team, we wish you a joyful holiday season and a Happy New Year! We also invite you to join us for an annual New Year’s Day tradition – our First Day Hikes. I look forward to seeing you outdoors as we enjoy Maryland’s spectacular and diverse public lands throughout the year.

