LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 13, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Library to distribute free BinaxNOW Home Antigen COVID-19 test kits to community members, while supplies last. Each kit includes two tests and instructions for managing results. The three-county libraries will be a distribution point in order to improve access to rapid testing in the community.

Community members may call to request BinaxNOW Home Antigen test kits via curbside or drive-thru pick up at these St. Mary’s County Library locations:

“With the continuing delta variant surge, the emergence of the new omicron variant, and the indoor gatherings of the holiday season we expect COVID-19 spread will increase here locally in the weeks ahead,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Vaccination and easy access to testing is critical to mitigating this spread and protecting our community. Our health department team is grateful for the partnership with St. Mary’s County Library to get test kits into the hands of our community members – quickly and for free.”

“Thank you to the State of Maryland, our Health Department, and Dr. Brewster and her great team for the opportunity to serve county residents,” said Michael Blackwell, St. Mary’s County Library Director. “We hope the kits will help mitigate the virus spread and ensure a safer holiday and 2022 for all.”

For more information on local COVID-19 testing, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

