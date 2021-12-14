Gummies can be more than just a delicious treat. Imagine your childhood sweet tooth product converted into enjoyment for adults. The delta 8 gummies are more of a need than recreation. However, they must be taken with precaution so that they have less psychoactive effects than delta 9 items.

Gummies derived from cannabis are the perfect choice for new users since they decompose inside the bloodstream slower than other deltas 8 goods. And since the market is constantly expanding, with new brands added to the list every other day, we made a narrowed list, where we considered only five companies we think to have the premium offers.

But how to decide what fits you the most? First, ask yourself what effect and experience you long for. Second, you plan a budget that you will spend on the delta 8 THC gummies. And third, you must read the article below to scale and compare the companies in between. Remember that you shouldn’t worry about the quality, potency, and purity since all the five brands have checked that at the highest level possible.

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies Of 2022

Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies BudPop– Best Value THC Edibles Hollyweed – Different Delicious Flavours For THC Gummies Diamond CBD– Most Reputable Marijuana Brand 3Chi – High Rated Brand For Weed Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness gummies give an expanded choice of sensations and flavors. You can find gummies with different potencies, either 25 mg per gummy or 50. Each container numbers thirty gummies. Moreover, the containers are empowered with five fruit flavors.

Flavors: Grape, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Apple

Quantity: 750 mg and 1500 mg

Brand Overview

The brand promotes a healthy lifestyle incorporated through natural substances like delta-8. Combining this effective stress management with flavorsome cannabis and hemp terpenes, it’s no wonder why Exhale Wellness enjoys such a high reputation. They offer the market one of the purest and most organic compounds ever recognized by delta 8 enthusiasts.

Unlike most brands, Exhale Wellness designs its products to encourage hemp goods as an alternative to medications, especially effective for treating joint inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, and even helping to relieve the symptoms from chemotherapy or more severe conditions like multiple sclerosis and arthritis. They have helpful educational blogs and articles where customers can find answers and favorable information about the compound’s dosage and ingredients.

Highlights

Flavors

Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies are fruit-flavored and vegan. The aroma infused inside their full-spectrum delta 8 is mouth-watering and magnetizes clients, that simplified, fell in love with these colorful treats of healthy life. And yes. You can eat them no matter if you are on a diet since they are sweet but contain no gluten or synthetic sugar. Furthermore, their content does not contain traces of animal gelatin (extracted from animal bones), making them 100% cruelty-free.

Shipping

The company ships domestically across the US Exhale Wellness shipping policies ensure customers that the ordered products will be delivered in a timeframe between two to three business days. The company also goes a step ahead, protecting the customer rights, by including a money-back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction. You have a grace period of 30 days from the day of your order to decide whether or not these gummies gave you what you expected in the first place.

Third-party lab testing

A reputable firm will undergo independent testing to ensure if a brand has verified its production process, under which are the ingredients and hemp plants used to manufacture delta 8 goods. Exhale Wellness is one of those companies that nurture excellent customer relations. That’s why their priority is to test the products by a third party to check for possible harmful elements inside the formula and how potent the compound is.

Customer reviews

Since the voice of the herd is always the one that has to be heard, consider consulting with doctor Know everything, aka Google. Numerous people to this date have tried Exhale Wellness gummies, and most of them gave thumbs up by rating it five stars. If something is off with a product, be sure that an unsatisfied customer will loudly spill it.

Pros

The products are of high quality

Strongest delta-8 gummy on the market, considering a single dose (50mg per gummy)

Vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free (pectin instead of gelatin)

Multiple options to choose from

The information available about the brand

100% organic and natural ingredients

No synthetic flavors or colors

Guaranteed customer satisfaction

Cons

Only available online and ships inside the US

Customer’s opinion

If we are led by customers’ opinions, then Exhale Wellness is the brand you turn to if you are one of those people longing to see quick results. These delta-8 gummies are suitable for people who want to achieve body nirvana. Customers state how much gummies have improved their daily life, and because of them, started obtaining healthier routines.

We could imagine how these delicious bites helped consumers who were previously struggling with general anxiety, or even worse, agoraphobia. The customer service and shipping policies have also been praised. Customers prove what we’ve reviewed before; the company shows a genuine concern for consumers and tries to help them all the way.

? Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Best Value THC Edibles

BudPop’s gummy collection is infused with the scent of a never-ending summer and eye-catching pastel shades. They offer two jars (which, by the way, have the most outstanding design we’ve seen in our whole life) with different flavors and colors. These little cubes have a single strength of 25 mg in a total package of 625 mg potency. You can buy them as a single product, or in bundles of 3 and five packs with which you will save some money.

Flavors: Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry

Quantity: 625 mg per single jar

Brand Overview

BudPop started working in 2021 and the brand was invented by a bunch of young professionals. Although it’s a newer edition to the market, this brand is becoming the benchmark for other companies with even bigger years of experience in this branch.

By looking at and tasting their products, you will think that they have been here for a while. The brand’s rating is pretty high compared to counterparts selling cannabis and hemp derivatives much longer. BudPop climbs slowly but securely to the number one position in the delta 8 industry. Their customer reviews speak loudly and boldly for themselves.

Highlights

Flavors

BudPop offers two flavors: Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. The Blue Dream Berry gummies are refreshed with the deep aroma of blueberries. They pull sweet enjoyment supported by a general euphoric buzz. At the same time, the Strawberry Gelato delta-8 gummies are an appealing combination of another forest fruit—the convenient blend between sweet and sour. After these delicious bites, you will feel an overall unwind, feeling calm but creative and energetic.

Ingredients

Some of the ingredients used to design the exclusive formula include corn syrup, sunflower oil, sugar, natural and synthetic food coloring, and terpenes derived from pure and organic plants. Above all, the delta 8 extract originates from full spectrum composition.

Storage

A single jar from BudPop has thirty gummy cubes, where each cube comes with 25 mg potency. The total strength per jar is 625 mg. The experts from BudPop recommend taking one gummy at a time and waiting somewhere from 30-45 minutes before another serving.

BudPop is the only delta 8 company that ensures customers their gummies can last for 12 months if stored properly. After opening the seal, keep the delta-8 gummies in the refrigerator properly, as instructed on the label. Avoid placing them in a humid environment.

Pros

The two gummy packages provide soothing effects

They have multiple benefits, including dealing with chronic pain and other inflammatory conditions

They act as alternative anxiolytics since they help relieve anxiety, fear, and stress

The brand designs advanced formula

The ingredients are thoroughly checked and tested by a third-party lab

The most prolonged duration among all other gummies, maximum 12 months

Include a 14-day return policy

The gummies are vegan-friendly

The harvested hemp is grown on domestic soil and is organic

These gummies are gluten-free and non-GMO

Cons

They stimulate appetite, so it’s good to take control of your eating habits while taking them

Customer’s opinion

BudPop has created a name and fame for itself in a short time. Over 100 reviewers rated the brand with five stars. Mostly the gleaming recommendations come from experienced and hardcore delta 8 fans, but you can find some from beginners, thanking BudPop for the ‘once in a lifetime’ experience.

Since we know that gummies act slower and have low bioavailability, consumers reveal one trick, on an empty stomach delta 8 gummies work faster. After using BudPop gummies, people maintained a quality sleep cycle. Users also report experiencing positive sensations of constant and frequent calm and happiness. Similarly, these delicious gummies have helped users relax after a long business day.

? Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed – Different Delicious Flavours For THC Gummies

Apart from selling only delta 8 gummies, what interests us the most are the delta 8 gummies that have a mouth-watering taste and don’t leave a harsh feeling on the tongue or the stomach after ingestion. Each package contains 750 mg and 1500 mg jars of gummies infused with full spectrum Delta-8 extract.

Brand Overview

These tremendous delta-8 gummies are extracted from carefully grown hemp buds. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry if the bite is proper and authentic since they mobilize only well-trained harvesters and supervise the whole process in small farms where the soil is fertilized only with organic pr?parations, apart from being grown inside the US. These divine flavored delta-8 gummies are also manufactured in the US.

Highlights

Flavors

The deliciousness of the gummies is extracted from organic fruit and vegetable concentrates. Nothing artificial is used to improve the taste, aroma, or flavor of the gummies.

Storage

The packages are specially developed to avoid possible damage during delivery since they melt quickly under high temperatures. The company provides a frozen water packet to keep them intact while being shipped, but priority mail is suggested. Therefore, you can purchase them in two different packages, and on the label, it is advised to refrigerate them if you want to use them longer than predicted.

Serving

Each gummy contains precisely 25 mg of delta-8 THC. The recommended serving for beginners is half a gummy. HollyweedCBD representatives, when you address them, will advise you to wait at least an hour before the delta 8 starts kicking in. So that’s why for the first use, it is recommended to take them in your home and before sleeping so that you can avoid unpleasant experiences until the body gets used to it. Don’t use another serving apart from this in the first week of adaptation. They contain 0.3% THC and are federally legal in the majority of US states.

Pros

One contains frozen water to keep gummies fresh during delivery

Contains exactly 0.3% THC

High-quality hemp and supervised manufacturing process

It does not cause paranoia, fear, or anxiety

Every gummy package and natural flavor is intended for different purposes

Money-satisfaction guarantee of 30 days

25mg gummy per single potency, suitable for beginners

Products are tested by third-party laboratories

Cons

Melts under high temperature

Customer’s opinion

According to the customer’s reviews, HollyweedCBD gummies have provided pain relief on numerous occasions, especially to patients who suffer from chronic conditions. A customer diagnosed with general anxiety disorder felt more relaxed and could finally, at some time, achieve a peaceful and liberated mind from obsessive thoughts.This has made D8 gummies a popular snack after a long day at work or a tough workout.

? Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed

#4. Diamond CBD – Most Reputable Marijuana Brand

The Rainbow edition, especially the Chill Plus lineup of delta 8 gummies, is miscellaneously chewable gathered in one list. Diamond CBD surely knows how to play the game, adding different additions to the core of the gummies-delta 8. You may find their offer overwhelming, but first and foremost, they provide the customer’s comfort since there is everything for everyone: sizes, potencies, formulas, and tastes.

Flavors: Original, Blueberry, Watermelon, Mango, Island Mix, and Sunshine Mix

Quantity: 300 mg, 1250 mg, and 3000 mg

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD is associated as one of the leading brands in the delta 8 business. They employed people from different working profiles: biochemists, scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and hemp breeders. We should not forget the polite and helpful customer care reps.

The brand also researches and develops new formulas constantly, since newer brands in this industry, like BudPop, are becoming severe competition in hearing the voice of the youth audience. So, to stay in the game, they come up with brand new high-quality products frequently.

Highlights

Third-party testing

Their goods are analyzed through third-party laboratories to make sure they purified the ingredients providing the best quality for users., These analyses search for the presence of solid residues, harmful components, heavy metals, pesticides, GMO content, allergen, and gluten-free compounds. And you can find the results attached below every product, as well as on the label. The Diamond CBD’s gummies are entirely pure and highly potent.

Flavors

Every jar comes in various tasteful colors and flavors, including Blueberry, Mango, and Watermelon, Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, and a jar with original earthy, hemp taste. So, you can find everything for everyone on their official website. And since tastes are not discussed, we will leave the final decision in your hands.

Ingredients

The brand’s delta-8 gummies are typically made from 10mg of CBD and 10mg of delta-8 THC per piece. However, we have previously mentioned that you can find other gummy containers infused and empowered with different ingredients, like CBD, CBG, and CBN, or vitamin C/E. Also, 1000mg of full-spectrum hemp is found in a single container of gummy bears. Being full of many organic herb extracts and hemp photo-nutrients makes these gummies a food for the brain and the body,

The most powerful side of Chill Plus is the production of CBD blended with delta-8. These mixtures limit the psychoactive impact you might experience from THC compounds solely. These delta-8 gummies are also available in packs of 500mg of CBD and 500mg of delta-8, apart from the standard container quantities.

Some of the ingredients used to manufacture these delta-8 gummies are light corn syrup, gelatin, cane sugar, water, and US-certified colors.

Pros

The widest variety of delta 8 gummies

Only ingredients derived from the finest quality are used for the gummies

A third-party lab tests the gummies

The brand prioritizes the customer health

The extraction process is special and professional

The hemp plants ensure 100% pure products

Grown on sustainable organic farms

Free shipping for orders above $100

Cons

Variety can be overwhelming

Customer’s opinion

What customers praise the most is fast and free shipping for orders above $100. You can also cancel the order during the delivery, or if you are not satisfied with the final product, you can call for a refund. The product is also said to provide maximum relief to knee pain, especially the Chill Extreme Fruit Mix. Users have found the gummies responsible for improving their symptoms from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

? Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – High Rated Brand For Weed Gummies

3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies of 25 mg deliver an uplifting, inspiring, and motivating sensation. The gummies come in packs of eight pieces in containers of 200mg of Delta 8, or sixteen pieces from 400mg of Delta 8 THC. The structure of the gummies is gluten and GMO-free.

Flavor: Black raspberry and watermelon

Quantity: 8 packs of 200 mg or 16 packs of 400 mg

Brand Overview

The founder of 3Chi, a biochemist, advanced the extraction process of hemp for delta 8 thc gummies. The brand has the biggest experience (of 15 years) in CBD production, but they later tried to expand their business and encompass the delta 8 markets. Independent lab sources prove the quality. The hemp plants are grown locally in the United States, another plus since America has strict rules that must be obtained while developing and manufacturing.

3Chi suggests servings from half a gummy bear for beginners. It is advised not to take more until your body builds up a tolerance. From one serving to another should pass around 90 minutes if you want to avoid experiencing unwanted effects of the THC.

Highlights

Flavors

The gummies flavored with a raspberry mask the taste of hemp and come in two different packs of 200gm or 400gm. The gummy bear is empowered by 25mg of delta-8 THC per gummy. 3Chi’s gummies are free from THC, so if you fear that the “high” effect won’t suit your mental state, relax; they won’t harm you.

Ingredients

Like other delta 8 brands that produce gummies, 3Chi too has undergone third-party lab testing. Apart from the full-spectrum delta 8, they contain distilled water, glucose syrup, pectin, natural and synthetic flavors, and colors.

Storage

3Chi delta-8 Gummies melt when exposed to high temperatures and, thus, must be properly refrigerated. If the gummies melt during the shipping process, do not worry. Store them immediately in the freezer. That’s how they will merge into a large piece; after that, you can cut it into equal individual parts. Moreover, the tasty delta-8 treats by 3Chi, are carefully packed inside a mylar bag, just in case, the gummies get melted during transportation to make it easier to cut the merged content.

Pros

Health beneficial while treating stress, insomnia, and anxiety

Safe and enjoyable ‘high’ sensation

100% organic formula extracted from natural products

Only natural flavors used for designing the gummies

Cons

Not legalized in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Mississippi, and Iowa

Customer’s opinion

Mostly, the comments come from customers who suffer from chronic pain and people who struggle with anxiety and depression. They found them soothing, much more than taking analgesics and anxiolytics that have some mild side effects.

From approximately 900 reviewers, these delta-8 gummies were rated with five stars. Satisfied consumers claim that 3Chi’s delta-8 chewables provide a clean state of mind and milder euphoria and complain that they are often out of stock. And if they are usually out of stock, that means they are bestsellers, right?

? Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

How Did We Choose these Brands

Finding a delta 8 THC manufacturer that can ensure quality and potency isn’t easy these days, especially if you begin with such products. The race for a bigger profit and the lack of quality has produced a loophole for scammy companies to use the low public awareness in their favor. Below we highlight the evaluations and the foundations of our research on how we picked these five brands that are worth it the most regarding delta 8 thc gummies.

Third-party testing

The best way to prove the quality of a particular product is to send it for a component analysis, where a third-party lab can independently test samples.

Delta 8 producers must follow a precautionary approach for the extracts testing. Unless this cannabinoid component is extracted from marijuana (yet not legalized in every state), it must be converted from CBD. To do so, the process of extraction involves using toxins and harmful chemicals such as zinc bromide and hydrochloric acid. Further, these chemicals should be purged, a process that requires modern-tech equipment and a lot of skill to be done as instructed.

A third-party analysis dissections the product’s purity and potency. If the company succeeds in purifying the bud into a distillate, the COA certificate of analysis will prove the possible evidence. In fact, a laboratory is entitled a “third-party” if it isn’t affiliated with the manufacturer in some matter. Therefore, it can provide unbiased results.

The top five brands that we reviewed have solid third-party testings, and they all provide frequent testings, usually every six months. We recommend purchasing only from brands that publish relevant COA.

Positive customer reviews

User reviews can be the only witness you will need to conclude about a product. The company’s reputation is built upon users’ satisfaction, as it is on quality cbd products. We can say confidently that quality and satisfaction are in direct proportion, right?

Just remember, to take these reviews as valid. They should be posted on third-party websites, including blogs, magazines, forums, or expert opinions.

We highlight the importance of researching through third-party sources because the reviews coming from independent websites are often the total opposite of what you can read on a brand’s page.

If you notice one of the following signs, consider the alarm of a company that doesn’t sell quality but scams:

Evidence that clearly states about dishonest company

The company is not supported by reviewers or users

Promising 100% of everything that is connected with the certain product

Transparency

Reputable delta 8 THC manufacturers provide magnified insight into as many details on their production processes as possible. The brands also have a clear mission that relies on factual statements supported by facts rather than marketing buzz.

If a company doesn’t state the source of where delta 8 is extracted or says nothing about testing practices, you should be alarmed and look for delta 8 on some other website.

Extraction Method

The extraction method is one of the most important factors for deciding the quality of certain delta items. The best way to produce delta 8 THC is to extract it straight from a mature plant, either from marijuana or cannabis. If this procedure is done properly, it will purge the compound of any chemicals. However, even if the product has less than 0.3% THC, it may be restricted only to states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use.

However, the more common and cheaper method involves delta 8 THC extraction from hemp through CBD synthesis. This method may be legal on a federal level but requires using toxins.

The source of delta 8 products also tells you about their legal status and quality, so it’s essential to do some pre-education run on the local marijuana regulations to rest assured you are not crossing the law.

How to Stay Safe Using Delta 8 Gummies

Dosing a gummy

Dosing a gummy

Half gummy for beginners

Medical experts recommend starting with half gummy for newbies or people who use delta 8 for the first time. The most important thing is, especially if you take them in a company with more experience in this field than you, not to be empathic with the herd. Don’t measure your strengths with others. Each organism is different, and therefore, the dosage can vary from person to person. Not to mention the tolerance buildup.

You don’t want to feel overwhelmed

Bear in mind that you could take more later. The last thing you need, which worsens a first-time consumer’s experience, is to feel overwhelmed. Just imagine if your first time taking delta 8 turns wrong, you may not give it another chance. And given that these are the future replacement for medicines, you will miss plenty of benefits.

Measure your dose before consumption

At the start, take half gummy or even less and be patient for about one hour to observe how your body feels. Based on the feeling you experience during this time, you can consider if it is necessary to increase your dose as necessary.

How delta 8 gummies impact the body

From a medical point of view, gummies have low bioavailability, and the effects kick in later than with vaporizers and smokables. But what makes delta 8 thc gummies so desirable since they are the most preferred cannabinoid in most Delta 8 communities? Have you ever asked yourself what makes these velvety, squishy, and mouth-watering treats so appealing?

The gummies are no different than a regular gummy package that you can buy in any market. Mostly, gummies are made from a natural fiber called pectin, making them entirely gluten-free and vegan. However, some brands include gelatin, not suitable for vegan consumers.

While taking these candy edibles, the THC is absorbed in your stomach after you have eaten them. And when the digestion process is over, the THC travels to the bloodstream. The edibles typically take between 60 to 90 minutes to begin working. Once the sensation sets in, then it will last for about 6 hours; this is longer than any other type of product.

The primary appeal of gummies lies in the intensity and duration of the effects it causes.

How to avoid fake delta 8 brands?

You should lookout for the following red flags in a delta 8 brand to avoid falling into a trap.

No Reviews or plenty bad reviews

If a brand has many negative reviews or is hard to find reviews online, be sure that the company is fake. Therefore, it may be selling cheap products, but they are undoubtedly unsafe and not potent.

No third-party test results

If a delta 8 brand is reputable, they will show the third-party tests from analyzed products and attach the results to their official website. This is the only way to know if a product is safe, can cause allergy, and compare with others.

Weak vision and goals

Brands that are too private, meaning they don’t lead by a motto and great vision. They don’t share enough information about their future directions and purposes, which probably might indicate they don’t want to proceed with the business. It sounds like the best strategy to sustain in this industry is to be completely transparent with customers.

No age verification for vape products

Under the PACT Act, all delta 8 brands who don’t abide by the regulations will be convicted of committing a federal crime. One of these statements includes not asking for personal documents that can prove age verification during the selling. Avoid brands that don’t because if they are willing to break the law, they probably are comfortable breaking other rules and won’t care if their customers get in trouble regarding the law or their health. You might end up using illegal delta 8 products which might be unsafe too.

Extra cheap products

Delta8 is an expensive product since the manufacturer must deposit large amounts in quality sources and high-tech equipment. Don’t get fooled by the price if a brand does not check for the other factors that we alarmed you of.

Limited payment methods

A renowned delta 8 brand will always accept all the payment methods to ensure that customers feel comfortable and return for more. A brand that has opened an option only for bank wiring payment and an e-deposit is likely involved in shady financial schemes. They indeed don’t have a return and refund option, either.

FAQs

Q1. Will I get high after using delta 8 thc gummies?

Q1. Will I get high after using delta 8 thc gummies?

It is most likely to get high but mildly elevated, not stoned like with delta 9 consumption. But gummies and other edibles might have the same potency as smokables, vape carts, or tinctures, which are the least bioactive delta 8 items.

But because delta 8 derives from marijuana(in some cases), it contains a small and legal dose of THC. However, this high is more of a soothing nature when compared to other compounds deriving from cannabis, where the effect is more emphasized.

Q2. Will delta 8 cause me any health issues?

Delta-8 products, along with CBD, have the most practical side compared to other cannabinoid compounds. They are famous for their anxiolytic properties; you can use them as an emergency anti-inflammatory or as a life improvement tool to increase your creativity, focus, and sleep better.

In addition, those who suffer from joint pains and chronic aches, insomnia, general anxiety, and other mental discomforts also found relief and tremendous support for pain with regular usage of delta-8 products. However, take these claims with reserve since none of these claims are scientifically-backed by research.

Q3. Will I fail a drug test after taking delta-8?

It is possible to fail a drug test after delta 8 thc gummies consumption, but we can’t accurately claim whether you will or not. Like everything else connected with this derivative, it depends on different circumstances, such as the metabolism, how much you took, and the quality and bioavailability of the particular product.

Many tests are adjusted to hunting the THC particles, and although rare, there were cases where even CBD users failed the test. Since they all come from cannabis families, it is good to detox if you need to test after a while.

Q4. Do I have to refrigerate delta-8 products?

No, you do not have to refrigerate them. To prolong gummies lifespan, you only need to keep them in a cool place without humidity, away from sunlight. This is sufficient to protect the delta 8 thc products. However, some individual brands, such as BudPop, recommend refrigerating their delta-8 gummies to avoid melting.

Conclusion

We will be glad if you find this article helpful. We implanted the section on how to stay safe with extra attention since we are aware that many of you, readers, are newbies and inexperienced. If you follow our beginner’s guide, you won’t buy an unknown, unsafe, and gummy package with doubtful origin. Each brand is an exceptional opportunity, and you must give it a try at least with one purchase from everyone, just to feel how diverse formulas and unique flavors they have incorporated. Remember that delta 8 thc gummies are the ultimate pleasure nobody should miss in their life.

