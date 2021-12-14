MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (December 13th, 2021) – Maryland International Raceway ™ (MIR) proudly announces the release of the 2022 schedule. This is an exciting line-up of events and the season consists of over 100 race days with the season-opener being held on Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

New events added to the 2022 season include: Race Motive Roll Race, DreamFest, Door Wars – A Footbrake Experience, and JPA car show and sound competition which now has a standalone event. These events bring different forms of racing and car shows, giving each type of fan an event to enjoy.

Signature special events in 2022 will include: two Swap Meets, HDAY, two DK Racing grudge events, four Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) events, Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products, Truck Mania, Total Chaos Night of Radials, three Custom T’s Grudge events, King of the Creek 25k’s, two War on Wheels events, Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), DonkMaster, Jet Wars, Pro Challenge and International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Sportsman Spectacular, IREV, Superchargers Showdown, IHRA Summit Series Team Finals, Ford Fever Classic presented by the Mid-Atlantic Ford Dealers, Mopar Eastern Classic, and the Haltech World Cup Finals – Import vs Domestic presented by Wiseco.

The largest all Honda and Acura event in the world returns to MIR! Honda and Acura enthusiasts will travel to Maryland for HDAY held on April 8th -10th. Do not miss this event, as some of the best-looking imports will be in the car show while the fastest ones will be on the track. For more information go to https://gohday.com/.

In motorcycle action, MIR will host four action-packed weekends in 2022. Miller Brother Productions returns with the Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) and each of these events will draw thousands of motorcycle racers and fans. XDA features 1/4 mile six-second, 230 mph Pro Street bikes along with sportsman motorcycle racers. You can find out more information at www.XDAracing.com.

The 14th annual Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products returns to MIR April 29th – May 1st. This event has become our signature outlaw event. It will feature the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA), Warriors Outlaw, ASAG, MPC Real Street, our 1320 Fabrication ET Series program, and more! This is one of our “must attend” events this season.

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) is back at MIR on June 23rd – June 25th and features Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Outlaw 632, Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Bracket Bash, Pro Junior Dragster and Top Junior Dragster. PDRA is home of the fastest 1/8-mile doorslammers on the planet – so be sure not to miss all the action. You can find out more about the PDRA at www.pdra660.com.

The summer heats up with the return of the fan favorite Jet Wars and thrill show on Saturday July 16th. This “wow factor” event will feature fireworks, jet funny cars, jet dragsters, a jet truck, Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, 1320 Fabrication ET Series, and more. This event is ideal for all ages and a perfect night for families to come out and enjoy the show!

The Pro Challenge and IHRA Sportsman Spectacular brings the best regional Pro and Sportsman racers to one event August 19th – 21st. The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association will be in attendance alongside the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular, bringing the best Pro Mod racers in the region to MIR! Plus, Top ET, Mod ET, and Junior Dragsters will be racing for boosted purses and the coveted IHRA Ironman trophy! More details to come.

DreamFest is an all new event to 2022 is August 27th. This event will bring both drag racing and roll racing to one event at MIR on the full 1/4 mile. The event will also be featuring a car show, sound competition and a DJ. This will be an event you do not want to miss!

The 2022 edition of the legendary Superchargers Showdown will be another stellar event! The event returns Sept 30th – October 2nd. Check out all the action with the return of NEOPMA Pro Mods, Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, Jet Cars, and the 1320 Fabrication ET Series. More details to come.

As with every season, we save the best for last of the biggest and baddest events on the planet! The 26th annual Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco will feature Import vs Domestic drag racing and will be bigger than ever. This five-day event is held on November 2nd – November 6th and draws cars from NMCA, NMRA, LSX Shootouts, Buick GN Shootouts, Major Radial events, IREV, IFO, Pan-Ams, TX2K, HDay, FL2K and every other major event and series. WCF has over 350 heads-up racers from over 10 different countries battling it out on the ¼-mile for over $180,000 in cash purse and bragging rights in front of 40,000+ fans. Adding to that excitement is the famous bikini contest, a huge vendor midway, DJ’s and more. Records will fall, legends are made, and it all happens at one place! For more information on this event visit: www.importvsdomestic.com.

MIR has some of the best bracket racers in the country and we have a great “big buck” bracket program designed just for you in 2022. MIR will once again host the King of the Creek 25k’s event on June 2nd – 5th. All new for 2022 will be Door Wars – A Foot Brake Experience held Aug 11th – 14th. This event is a footbrake only series with a $10k – $20k – $10k winning purse format. MIR also hosts four two-day ET Blowout Weekends with $5K to win in Top ET, $2K to win in Mod ET as well as $500 to win with the Hubble Motorsports Junior Dragsters each day. The first Blowout of the season is the Opening Blowout held April 2nd – 3rd. The Spring Blowout is held May 21st – 22nd, the Summer Blowout is September 17th – 18th, and the final blowout of the year is the Fall Blowout on October 29th – October 30th. Racers at the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular will have a chance at $5k to win in Top ET, $2,500 in Mod ET and $500 in Junior Dragster on August 19th – 21st. MIR is proud to be the host track for the 2022 IHRA Summit Team Finals on October 6th – October 9th. Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products and the Pro Challenge/Sportsman Spectacular will both be 1320 Fabrication ET Series points races.

The Late Model Performance Midnight Madness Series and 1320 Fabrication ET Series are the backbone of our schedule and they both promise to continue delivering fun and friendly competition for you and your family to enjoy. Also, be sure to make Budds Creek your destination when you need to Test & Tune your car or bike on select Friday nights and Sundays.

We are excited to bring our racers, fans, media, sponsors, and vendors another great season of good times, racing and fun at Maryland International Raceway. We hope to see all of you at Budds Creek in the spring.

