ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, according to official CDC data, 90% of all Marylanders 18 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a major milestone for the state’s vaccination campaign.

“Even as we continue to urge booster shots, we are also very focused on getting the remaining unvaccinated individuals vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “As part of our commitment to leave no arm behind, we will work to get that last remaining 10% vaccinated. This continues to be the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders.”

Booster Eligibility Open To All Marylanders 16 and Older. On Thursday, the Governor announced that the state has expanded eligibility for booster shots to include all Marylanders 16 and older. To date, the state is reporting 1,236,872 booster shots administered. Nearly 60% of the state’s eligible seniors have received a booster shot.

Find a Vaccine Clinic. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Request a Vaccine Clinic. Businesses, schools, organizations, or community groups can request a GoVAX mobile clinic for their organization at governor.maryland.gov/govaxmobile or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

