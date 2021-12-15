The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces its ‘Lock It or Lose It’ public awareness campaign and crime prevention program, to remind citizens a majority of property crimes can be prevented by simply locking vehicles, home doors, garage doors, and windows.

During the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols in shopping centers and residential areas.

A recent study of property crimes, including home and vehicle burglaries, showed 80 % of events involved unlocked doors or car drivers who left valuables in plain view without locking their doors.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office offers the following tips to help prevent you from being a victim:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close all windows and the sun roof.

Gather all valuable items such as sunglasses, electronics, wallets, and shopping bags. Identity thieves can use your personal documents to open credit card accounts, lease vehicles, or secure a loan or mortgage without your knowledge.

Double check that you locked your vehicle, before you walk away.

Take all your keys with you. Avoid leaving cars running with keys in the ignition, even if the car is locked. Don’t keep a spare key in a spot hidden on your vehicle.

If you must keep valuables in the car, lock them in the trunk or out of sight prior to arriving at your destination. Criminals are more likely to break into your car if they notice you placing valuables within them once you are parked.

Keep your garage door closed, especially at night.

Consider a home security system

Remember to always report suspicious activity, call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling (410)535-2880.

Tips can also be submitted by email: ccsotips@Calvertcountymd.gov or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download.

