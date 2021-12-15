Jade Russell, a freshman at North Point High School, and Chanelle Wilson, a school bus driver for Swann Transportation, were awarded certificates of appreciation at the December Board of Education meeting for their heroic acts.

Russell was on her regular bus ride home when she realized the bus driver was having a medical emergency. The office of transportation called over the radio to contact the driver, but there was no response. Russell calmly took the initiative and spoke with John Kraft, supervising specialist of the office of transportation, and gave instructions to the bus driver to stop the vehicle on the roadway.





Jade Russell, freshman at North Point High School; Chanelle Wilson, a school bus driver for Swann Transportation; and Bradley Snow, director of transportation.

Wilson was on her way to Nanjemoy Environmental Education Center for a transfer when she heard the dialogue over the radio. She immediately chimed in and offered her assistance. About four minutes later she met up with the bus in need, strategically placed her bus in front of it for safety, and assisted the bus driver prior to EMS arriving on the scene.

Russell’s calm response to crisis and Wilson’s quick thinking and courage prevented a potentially dangerous event with their willingness to help.

