ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) is launching the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program, a new initiative aimed at supporting resilience-building activities for Maryland manufacturers.

“Maryland continues to be a national leader in helping to address the supply chain crisis that is affecting families, businesses, and industries,” said Governor Hogan. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base.”

This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, helping to manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. Additionally, it will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners.

Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies.

“We recognize that many of Maryland’s manufacturers have been hurt by COVID-19, and we are so pleased to have received this grant, which will enable us to give them the support and expert guidance they need,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “With COVID-19 still having a significant impact on our global supply chain, we are hopeful this program will offer short-term and long-term solutions for our manufacturers.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the Maryland Department of Commerce to create and deliver new programs to support companies that have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Maryland MEP’s Executive Director Mike Kelleher. “Manufacturers across the state are struggling with supply chain challenges and we are confident that this funding will help make Maryland’s supply base more resilient and stronger in the future.”

In addition, the Port of Baltimore continues to be on the front lines of the response to the supply chain crisis, recently welcoming two new container services totaling 21 new ships on weekly schedules due to congestion at other ports. In addition to regularly scheduled ship calls, the Port has served dozens of “ad hoc” ships—vessels diverted to Baltimore that were not on a regularly scheduled service call. The Port’s high number of local distribution, fulfillment, and sorting centers—totaling millions of square feet of space—combined with its outstanding truck and rail networks and its highly skilled longshore workforce are all contributing factors.

Eligibility and Application Guidelines. To be eligible for this new program, manufacturers must be located in Maryland and qualify as a manufacturer as defined by NAICS codes 31-33 The business also needs to have at least 10 employees and $1 million in annual revenues, and demonstrate that one or more of their business operations have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Once an application is received, a business assessment and review of a company’s business practices will be done to better understand the impacts on the business, which will enable the assessment team to identify potential growth strategies. Applications for the program are now being accepted at mdmep.org/md-scrp/.

