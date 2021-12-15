WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen John Sarbanes (MD-03), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced federal funding to support critical infrastructure improvements to some of Maryland’s regional airports, including operations, runway repair, and cleaning and sanitization efforts to stop the spread of pathogens.

“Maryland’s regional airports are essential to our economy, supporting businesses, tourism, and public safety,”the lawmakers said.“This federal funding will provide updates for day-to-day operations at our airports to ensure they can run effectively as air travel continues to increase. Team Maryland remains committed to securing federal funding toimprove safety and modernize our transportation infrastructure.”

Awardees include:

$1,345,554 for Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY)

$289,422 for Greater Cumberland Regional Airport (CBE)

$148,000 for Easton/Newnam Field Airport (ESN)

$59,000 for Carroll County Regional Airport/Jack B. Poage Field (DMW)

$59,000 for Montgomery County Airpark Airport (GAI)

$59,000 for St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (2W6)

$59,000 for Tipton Airport (FME)

$32,000 for Bay Bridge Airport (W29)

$32,000 for Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport (CGE)

$32,000 for College Park Airport (KCGS)

$32,000 for Garrett County Airport (ODM)

$32,000 for Ocean City Municipal Airport (KOXB)

In addition, Hagerstown Regional Airport/Richard A. Henson Field (HGR) received $1.143 million in funding and Frederick Municipal Airport (FDK) received $59,000.

These funds were provided through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT). Funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are available to help cover state and local funding obligations up to 100% of the cost of the project for any grants awarded in FY2020 or FY2021. Members of the Maryland delegation have fought for funding to support our local airports throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have delivered to Maryland airports over $100 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan.

Previously, the lawmakers announced nearly $14 million in federal funding to BWI, Easton/Newnam, and Carroll County Regional Airports.

