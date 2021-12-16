LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center (Forrest Center) will host its twenty-second annual Forrest Center Tech Expo on Thursday, January 20, 2022, 5:00-8:00 p.m. For health and safety reasons, only two guests (parent or guardian) may accompany each student. Please adhere to the following schedule:

Chopticon students to attend Tech Expo: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

students to attend Tech Expo: 5:00-6:00 p.m. Great Mills students to attend Tech Expo: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

students to attend Tech Expo: 6:00-7:00 p.m. Leonardtown students to attend Tech Expo: 7:00-8:00 p.m.

The purpose of the Forrest Center Tech Expo is to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education (CTE) career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. This is an opportunity to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 22 completer programs (including the MFRI Fire and Rescue/EMS program) as well as our four elective classes. High school counselors will be on-site to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic pathways.

Although there is no pre-registration for this event, we do encourage students to bring their cell phones to utilize QR codes at the conclusion of each session to record attendance.

For more information, visit the Forrest Center website, http://schools.smcps.org/tech, or email questions to techcenter@smcps.org.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the Forrest Center Tech Expo will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

The Forrest Center is located at 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

