Investigative and restoration work continues around the clock in response to the recent network security incident.

“The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken,” Andy Owen, spokesman for the health department, said.

As part of the active investigation, state cybersecurity experts are engaging with both state and federal law enforcement partners. There continues to be no evidence of any data being compromised.

All COVID testing and vaccination services are online, and COVID surveillance data has been partially restored. The incident command structure is intensely focused on the full restoration and reporting of surveillance data, taking into account all of the steps and protocols involved in the transmission and verification of the data.

“Our system was compromised, but at this point it appears to be much, much less intrusive and with a much better outcome than we were afraid might be the case,” Gov. Hogan said. “We don’t believe that any data was sacrificed, and I think they’re digging into it and getting into the problem.”

Legislative leaders and members of the Board of Public Works have been briefed on the ongoing response, and we will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

Like this: Like Loading...