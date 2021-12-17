State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz announces the guilty verdict returned by a St. Mary’s County jury of De Aundre Keys (D.O.B. 01/29/1997) for possession of a regulated firearm with a prior felony conviction as well as numerous other firearm charges and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The case arose from an October 19, 2020 incident wherein Keys led police on a high-speed chase through a neighborhood and threw a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the middle of the road. He was convicted of all seven charges.

Keys will be held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending sentencing, which is set for February 4, 2022.

Mr. Fritz thanks Senior Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse and members of the Maryland State Police for their hard work in prosecuting this case.

