December 17, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– During the December 16th Town Council meeting, the 2021 Barbara “Jo” Finch Brightest Beacon on the Bay awards were announced.

Thank you to our participating businesses who contributed to the awards. Rod N Reel Resort, Rolands, Butterflies & Wishes, and Wires Inc., partnered with the Town to provide gift packages for each category of the Brightest Beacon on the Bay awards. Winners will be contacted by Town Hall staff to make arrangements to pick up their gifts.

