The Board of Education of Charles County met Dec. 14, 2021, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd/videos.

The following are important meeting updates.

Superintendent update

Superintendent Maria Navarro updated the Board on mental health supports in place for students and families. She also updated the Board on recent communications shared with parents about monitoring their child’s social media access and use. Read the complete report here.

Equal Opportunity Schools

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Kevin Lowndes provided an update to the Board about the expansion of advanced coursework to high school students. Joining Mr. Lowndes for the presentation was Danielle Knox with Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS). CCPS has partnered with EOS to expand rigorous coursework, such as Advanced Placement (AP) classes, to high school students in underrepresented categories. The presentation is posted here.

Virtual programs

Mr. Lowndes provided an update to the Board about the school system’s plans to expand virtual learning opportunities for students. Lowndes indicated that CCPS is focusing on expanding the high school Virtual Academy for the 2022-2023 school year. The expansion will include advanced coursework, flexibility for students to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities, and infuse mentoring services for students. Enrollment criteria will also focus on attendance versus academic performance. The full presentation is posted here.

Bus patrol program

Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Mike Heim and Bradley Snow, director of transportation, provided an update about the Bus Patrol program. CCPS has partnered with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Bus Patrol to support a school bus safety program in Charles County. The program provides external cameras on school buses to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. Through the program, drivers who violate bus safety laws could receive a citation or ticket. Starting Nov. 18, any driver who violates bus safety laws received or will receive a citation through CCSO and Bus Patrol. Sgt. Juan Morales from CCSO joined staff for the presentation and said as of Dec. 1, the program has resulted in more than 279 warning citations. Starting Jan. 17, 2022, drivers will receive violation fines. The presentation is posted here.

Project status update

Mr. Heim and Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, provided an update on CCPS projects in progress. The update is posted online here.

Recognition

The Board recognized four students and five staff members from Mary B. Neal and Walter J. Mitchell elementary schools, Mattawoman and Matthew Henson middle schools and North Point High School.

Action Items

The Board approved the following items.

Minutes

Personnel

Like this: Like Loading...