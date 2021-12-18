Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is seeking input from students, parents, and staff to develop the next systemwide strategic plan. Staff developed three stakeholder surveys: one for parents, one for staff, and one for students in Grades 4-12. Links for each survey are below.

Parent Survey.

Staff Survey.

Student Survey (Grades 4-12).

Survey takers should complete the survey that describes their role with CCPS. CCPS staff members who are the parent of a CCPS student are encouraged to complete both the staff and parent surveys.

The deadline for all survey feedback is 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro will use feedback from the surveys to guide elements of a strategic plan for CCPS improvement. Parents, staff, and students are encouraged to complete the survey. At the discretion of school principals, teachers may provide students with class time to complete the survey.

CCPS will also share survey QR codes on its social media pages for easy access to the surveys.

Board of Education goals for the school system are posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/beliefs-mission.

