ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a threshold that triggers new actions by Maryland hospitals:

“Having surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, we are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all-staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries. The vast majority of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients, who remain at grave risk of serious infection, severe illness, and death.

“Based on preliminary data, Omicron is believed to be far more transmissible than previous variants, and it is anticipated to rapidly overtake Delta as the main driver of new cases. Initial studies indicate that higher levels of immunity from booster shots do provide more protection, which makes it more important than ever that every single Marylander who is eligible for a booster shot should get a booster as soon as possible.

“The bottom line: if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, get your booster shot.”

Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalization Thresholds for Actions. On Wednesday, state health officials issued a new directive ordering hospitals to undertake the following actions upon reaching certain state COVID-19 hospitalizations:

At 1,200 , make available all staffed bed capacity and reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay; and

, make available all staffed bed capacity and reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay; and At1,500, hospitals are directed to implement their pandemic plans.

Find a Vaccine Clinic. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Like this: Like Loading...