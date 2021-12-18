The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, Dec. 18, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine — where the movement originated — to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.

From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, veterans have given their lives for the cost of our freedoms. National Wreaths Across America is there to support the memory of our American heroes. Credit: Airman Chase Sousa

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans — both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran. In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor a wreath, or to participate at Arlington National Cemetery, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

