WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) announced $31,662,850 in the first round of federal funding to airports across the state from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. This funding will help Maryland airports prepare for future growth and better serve their passengers by undertaking a variety of projects to improve the safety and operation of runways and taxiways and expand capacity at airport terminals. Airports in Maryland are expected to receive a total of $158 million over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Modernizing our airports will help our state and our communities meet economic demand today and in the future. With this federal support, our Maryland airports will create and maintain high-quality jobs and deliver safer and more efficient service to passengers and regional businesses,” the lawmakers said. “We worked to advance the once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure because funding like this is crucial to Maryland’s communities and local economies.”

Awardees include:

LOCID Airport Name City Total BWI Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Baltimore $ 25,643,515 SBY Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Salisbury $ 1,045,462 HGR Hagerstown Regional-Richard A Henson Field Hagerstown $1,018,873 MTN Martin State Baltimore $ 763,000 ESN Easton/Newnam Field Easton $ 763,000 FME Tipton Fort Meade(Odenton) $295,000 FDK Frederick Municipal Frederick $295,000 GAI Montgomery County Airpark Gaithersburg $295,000 2W6 St Mary’s County Regional Leonardtown $ 295,000 DMW Carroll County Regional/Jack B Poage Field Westminster $295,000 CGE Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Cambridge $159,000 CGS College Park College Park $159,000 CBE Greater Cumberland Regional Cumberland Heights $159,000 2G4 Garrett County Oakland $159,000 OXB Ocean City Municipal Ocean City $159,000 W29 Bay Bridge Stevensville $ 159,000

The Maryland delegation has fought for funding to support our local airports throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has delivered over $100 million in funding to Maryland airports through the American Rescue Plan. Previously, the lawmakers announced American Rescue Plan Funding for Regional Maryland Airports for COVID-19 safety, cleaning, and operations and nearly $14 million in federal funding to BWI, Easton/Newnam, and Carroll County Regional Airports.

