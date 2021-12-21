The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2021 3.0 Club.
The 3.0 Club was created by the athletic administration to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.
The 3.0 Club was created prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of the fall and spring semesters.
The student-athletes named to Fall 2021 3.0 Club are:
Men’s Soccer
- Richard Miller
- Hassan Turay
- Oscar Perez
- Cole Trani
- Todd Drake
- Thomas Larsen
Women’s Soccer
- Mackenzie Miller*
- Haley Bullis
- Anna Able
Women’s Volleyball
- Samya Alexander
- Rachel Marino
Men’s Basketball
- Diallo Barry
- Shawn Barclay
Women’s Basketball
- Jariah Russell
- Moriah Jones
- Tia Dixon
Baseball
- Blake DiPietro*
- Kody Fedkow
- Jacob Holt
- Ransley Ferreras
- Mason Stine
- Mikey Guy
- Jesus Moscat
- Preston Long
Softball
- Kaela Gilligan
- Elaina Ayers
- Jaden Vermillion
- Abby Norris
Golf
- Jake Gleason