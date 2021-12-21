The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2021 3.0 Club.

The 3.0 Club was created by the athletic administration to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The 3.0 Club was created prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of the fall and spring semesters.

The student-athletes named to Fall 2021 3.0 Club are:

Men’s Soccer

Richard Miller

Hassan Turay

Oscar Perez

Cole Trani

Todd Drake

Thomas Larsen

Women’s Soccer

Mackenzie Miller*

Haley Bullis

Anna Able

Women’s Volleyball

Samya Alexander

Rachel Marino

Men’s Basketball

Diallo Barry

Shawn Barclay

Women’s Basketball

Jariah Russell

Moriah Jones

Tia Dixon

Baseball

Blake DiPietro*

Kody Fedkow

Jacob Holt

Ransley Ferreras

Mason Stine

Mikey Guy

Jesus Moscat

Preston Long

Softball

Kaela Gilligan

Elaina Ayers

Jaden Vermillion

Abby Norris

Golf

Jake Gleason

