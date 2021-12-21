The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 26,569 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11. The harvest was 16% lower than last year’s official count of 31,649.

“The two-week firearm season continues to be our most popular deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Although we have seen a mix of harvest results this season, the deer population remains healthy.”

Hunters reported taking 10,492 antlered deer during the two-week season, down 10% from last year’s official total of 11,649. The antlerless harvest decreased 20% from 20,000 last year to 16,077 this year. Sika deer represented 408 of the total antlered harvest and 499 of the total antlerless harvest.

More than 3,000 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing 13% of the total harvest. Deer hunting on Sunday is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,241 antlered and 1,070 antlerless deer (down 12% and 31%, respectively). In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 8,251 antlered and 15,007 antlerless deer (down 10% and 19%, respectively).

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season

Antlered Antlerless Total County 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Allegany 891 902 -1.2 407 575 -29.2 1,298 1,477 -12.1 Anne Arundel 179 139 28.8 289 319 -9.4 468 458 2.2 Baltimore 377 441 -14.5 763 901 -15.3 1,140 1,342 -15.1 Calvert 162 158 2.5 274 358 -23.5 436 516 -15.5 Caroline whitetail 376 388 -3.1 775 975 -20.5 1,151 1,363 -15.6 sika 0 0 * 0 2 * 0 2 * Carroll 808 888 -9.0 1,155 1,590 -27.4 1,963 2,478 -20.8 Cecil 385 397 -3.0 782 924 -15.4 1,167 1,321 -11.7 Charles 247 352 -29.8 363 600 -39.5 610 952 -35.9 Dorchester whitetail 313 352 -11.1 637 712 -10.5 950 1,064 -10.7 sika 354 408 -13.2 445 502 -11.4 799 910 -12.2 Frederick 1,084 1,227 -11.7 1,402 1,910 -26.6 2,486 3,137 -20.8 Garrett 1,051 1,292 -18.7 552 810 -31.9 1,603 2,102 -23.7 Harford 294 314 -6.4 656 714 -8.1 950 1,028 -7.6 Howard 188 197 -4.6 293 367 -20.2 481 564 -14.7 Kent 329 388 -15.2 909 995 -8.6 1,238 1,383 -10.5 Montgomery 281 344 -18.3 469 588 -20.2 750 932 -19.5 Prince George’s 164 225 -27.1 274 303 -9.6 438 528 -17.0 Queen Anne’s 369 382 -3.4 841 1,081 -22.2 1,210 1,463 -17.3 St. Mary’s 175 229 -23.6 281 424 -33.7 456 653 -30.2 Somerset whitetail 313 316 -0.9 696 859 -19.0 1,009 1,175 -14.1 sika 7 1 * 4 3 * 11 4 * Talbot 240 253 -5.1 703 757 -7.1 943 1,010 -6.6 Washington 855 956 -10.6 792 1,041 -23.9 1,647 1,997 -17.5 Wicomico whitetail 444 471 -5.7 1,021 1,153 -11.4 1,465 1,624 -9.8 sika 43 53 * 48 42 * 91 95 * Worcester whitetail 559 576 -3.0 1,244 1,487 -16.3 1,803 2,063 -12.6 sika 4 0 * 2 8 * 6 8 * Total 10,492 11,649 -9.9 16,077 20,000 -19.6 26,569 31,649 -16.1 *Not statistically significant

