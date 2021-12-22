Jacari Trayvell Long, 22, of Waldorf

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in October. Jacari Trayvell Long, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested on December 21 after detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting which occurred on October 27 in the area of Knolewater Court and Bannister Circle.

In the shooting, the victim and a friend were walking on the sidewalk when the suspect drove up in a car and fired shots, striking the victim. He was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives pursued leads and subsequently identified Long as the shooter in the case. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and recovered a firearm and drugs.

Long has been charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.

