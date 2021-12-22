LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks will be hosting a special open swim Friday, Dec. 31, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Great Mills Pool to celebrate the new year. Pre-registration is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate and is highly recommended.

Walk-ins will be taken on a first come first serve basis if there is space available. Great Mills Pool will be closing early on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m.

For schedule of all Great Mills Pool programming, please view our operating schedule at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/pooloperatingschedule.pdf

