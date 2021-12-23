Ophelia is a tricolor beagle mix. She is about 8 years old and 20 pounds of loveable beagle girl. Ophelia has done well with other beagles but she most adores human attention.

Ophelia can frequently be found curled up beside a human snoozing and snoring. She likes her afternoon naps as much as she likes tasty treats.

Follow this link to read the most current information about Ophelia.

Ophelia’s vetting is complete and she is ISO her forever home. If you are interested in Ophelia or another beagle send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

