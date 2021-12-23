LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks will be offering four American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses through Sertified., LLC at Great Mills Pool through Jan. 2022. New Lifeguard Courses will be offered Dec. 27-29, Jan. 14-16, Jan. 28-30, and a Lifeguarding Review Course will be offered Dec. 29-30.

Class information can be found at either www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or www.sertified.me. Registration is offered specifically through www.sertified.me.

For a schedule of all Great Mills Pool programming, please view our operating schedule at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/pooloperatingschedule.pdf

Reservations are recommended for the usage of the Great Mills Pool; walk-ins are accepted if there is space available. Reservations can be made online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate, or over the phone at 301-866-6560.

