Technology and healthcare go hand in hand. Many people are asking themselves where they’re going. The industry continues to benefit from massive investment in digital health trends such as telemedicine, IoT devices, and virtual reality surgical training, which has helped improve global health equity.

Here are 12 reasons technology is changing how we think about IT and healthcare:

Nanorobots

Nanotechnology promises many things, but it may actually be closer than you think. Researchers from the US and South Korea have created nanorobots capable of delivering drugs to clogged arteries and drilling through them. This technology, which is controlled by an MRI machine and has wide-ranging applications, looks promising. However, there are still some issues that need to be resolved in the lab before they can apply it to humans. Google has established Verily, a Life Sciences division within Alphabet that is partnering with Johnson & Johnson in order to further explore the technology.

Artificial Intelligence

It has never been easier to deal with large amounts of data. Analytics, cloud computing, machine learning, and machine learning have allowed us to access more data and allow us to see it in new ways. AI promises to allow us to sift through the mountains of data to gain new insights. This will enable us to identify potential risks and reduce costs. Other promising applications include reducing waste and expediting the drug discovery process.

Patient Access Solutions

The biggest source of frustration and confusion in healthcare is billing. It is easy to make mistakes and it can be frustrating to chase down people. Patient Access Solutions makes the whole process simpler and the audit process more efficient.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality offers many promising applications in healthcare. It can help us keep our information organized, avoid errors, and improve the quality of our care. It’s possible to access patient information during an interaction, making it more personal and powerful.

3D printing

3D printing promises to revolutionize medical technology, from prosthetics to instrumentation, to implants. It has the potential for a complete revolution in the medical field as we continue to refine and improve our processes.

Shockwave Therapy

Shockwave therapy, also known as acoustic shockwave therapy (LiESWT) or low-intensity additional corporeal shockwave treatment (Acoustic Soundwave Therapy), is the best method to solve the problem. It increases the blood flow to the penis permanently. This type of therapy has been used in clinics for over a decade. However, a new shockwave therapy device, the Phoenix, allows men to improve their erections from the privacy and comfort of their own homes.

Cyborgization

As our demand to interface quickly with computers and digital information grows, it might make sense to use recent advancements in neural interface technology. Cyborgization is a concept that allows humans and machines to work seamlessly together in many contexts. This will allow us to provide quality care in new ways. The possibilities are limitless, from providers being able precisely to control robotic surgical tools to patients having integrated systems that monitor vital stats and alert of impending trouble.

e-Prescribing

Electronic prescription filing is growing for many reasons. It reduces errors, speeds up medical reconciliation, and alerts providers to potential adverse interactions or patient allergies.

Digital Resources for Diagnosis

Digital diagnostic tools are becoming more powerful. It’s easier than ever to get a second opinion and confirm a difficult diagnosis with 4K video and high-resolution cameras. There are also more options to consult if you have difficulty solving a case.

Patient Portals

While patient history is an important part of quality care, it is often the patient who is the most difficult to access. Patient portals allow you to access all the patient’s information and medical history from one place.

Blockchain

Providers’ compliance is centered on health records and personal information (PHI). They are also an important source of anxiety for IT professionals in healthcare who are responsible for security. Blockchain is made up of two components. The first is a public transaction log, which cannot be accessed by anyone else.

Cognitive Technology

Cognitive technology increasingly uses digital records and AI advances to process large quantities of data in new ways. It identifies patterns that can be used to predict disease early and help catch it before it happens. Computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing are just a few of the other uses.

It protects encrypted data from being altered or changed. It can improve patient care by linking patients to their data rather than to their identities.

