The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the January public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

“Minority Business Development”

Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking here

In Person (limited seating due to COVID-19 protocols): Red Tails Ocean Grille (173 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf)

Red Tails Ocean Grille (173 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf) Virtual meeting option: Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“Keep Charles County Beautiful”

Monday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking here

In person option: Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (90 Post Office Rd. Waldorf)

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (90 Post Office Rd. Waldorf) Virtual meeting option: Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

