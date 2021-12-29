POWERBALL® is offering players an estimated jackpot of $441 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 29 drawing – the final Powerball drawing of 2021. The jackpot has a cash value of $317.5 million.

Monday’s drawing produced two winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each in Florida and New Jersey. There was also a winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The current jackpot run has created 30 winning Match 5 tickets ($1 million), 9 winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets ($2 million), and more than 19.3 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

2021 Powerball Jackpots

January 20 – $731.1 million – MD

January 23 – $23.2 million – NJ

January 30 – $33.2 million – NJ

March 27 – $235.4 million – FL

June 5 – $285.6 million – FL

October 4 – $699.8 million – CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4, $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018 – NH

