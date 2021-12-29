PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Dec. 28, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close a section of Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard, beginning on or about Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, for construction improvements to the existing culvert at 1447 Calvert Beach Road. Construction is expected to continue through March 1, 2022, weather permitting.

During construction, a section of Calvert Beach Road between Irving Court and Apple Way will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use Flag Harbor Boulevard and Long Beach Road during the closure.

Signs will be in place to notify citizens of the closure and detours to safe alternate routes. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

