ANNAPOLIS, MD– By more than a 2-1 margin, theHouse Republican Caucus elected a new leadership team on Wednesday night. Delegate Jason Buckel (District 1-B Allegany County) was re-elected to serve as Minority Leader and Delegate Haven Shoemaker (District 5 Carroll County) was elected to serve as Minority Whip. The Leader and Whip run for their leadership positions as a team.

First elected to serve as Minority Leader in April of this year, Delegate Buckel previously served as Chief Deputy Minority Whip from 2017 until his election as Leader.

“I am honored by this show of confidence from my Republican colleagues”, said Delegate Buckel. “In 2022, Republicans in Maryland are standing at the precipice of opportunity. Failures of soft-on-crime policies that plague our communities, parents’ lack of voice in their children’s education, and Maryland’s high tax burden and spiraling cost of livingall are energizing citizens to demand change. The members of our Caucus can provide the change Marylanders still yearn for when we are united in our efforts. I am grateful for the continued opportunity to lead them.

Delegate Shoemaker has served as Chief Deputy Minority Whip since April and previously held the position of Minority Parliamentarian.

“It is humbling to be selected by my Republican colleagues during this tumultuous time in our State and Nation,” said Delegate Haven Shoemaker. “I look forward to meeting the challenges of the 2022 Legislative Session as our Caucus fights for a better Maryland.”

