LA PLATA, Md. – January 4, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group (UM CRMG) has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for its Endoscopy Center in La Plata. Accreditation distinguishes this center from other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

Status as an accredited organization means the UM CRMG Endoscopy Center, the only ambulatory endoscopy center in the University of Maryland Medical System, has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. More than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are currently accredited by AAAHC.

“Our patients at the Endoscopy Center can be assured that this new, state-of-the-art facility adheres to the best practices and highest standard of medical care,” said Evalyne Bryant-Ward, UM CRMG Director of Operations.

While an onsite survey conducted by the AAAHC was an important component of the accreditation process, the organization equips health care facilities such as the UM CRMG Endoscopy Center for long-term quality improvement and self-evaluation every day through its 1095 Strong program. The program’s name reflects the three years, or 1,095 days, between evaluations for reaccreditation.

The period between evaluations is a critical time when ambulatory health organizations, with help from proven experts, can fine-tune everyday practices that enable industry leaders to continue to provide the utmost in quality care to their patients. Organizations, such as UM CRMG, that earn AAAHC accreditation embody the spirit of 1095 Strong: quality every day and an ongoing commitment to top-notch care and patient safety.

“The Endoscopy Center team, in collaboration with Charles Regional Medical Center partners, put in a lot of effort to earn this accreditation and are pleased to have achieved it,” Bryant-Ward said, “and we will work just as hard to keep it.”

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking AAAHC accreditation undergo an extensive self-assessment and onsite survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

