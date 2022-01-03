Winter Storm Frida rolled into Southern Maryland early Tuesday morning as temperatures begin dropping from the mid-’60s over the weekend to the teens by Tuesday morning.

What first began as rain, quickly became freezing rain and/or sleet. My sunrise, several parts of SoMD were beginning to see the first snowflakes of the year. By noon, Frida was in full swing, dumping anywhere from a few inches in places like California, MD to a hefty 10″ in Hughesville. The Winter Storm Warning is expected to end at 4 pm today, but snow is expected to fall until early evening. Then the winds will pick up and temperatures will stay in the low teens overnight, strengthening the possibility of refreezing roadways, trees, and powerlines.

As of 1 p.m., SMECO was reporting just under 1000 active outages, affecting over 40,000 residents with the bulk in Lexington Park, Port Tobacco, La Plata, and Huntingtown(50+ each).

If you need to report an outage please click this link.

Residents are asked to stay off of roadways while crews clear snow and debris and the power company restores power.

Like this: Like Loading...