Brandywine, MD- The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS reported on their Twitter account this morning that two people were found dead inside a Brandywine home in the 14000 block of South Springfield Road. Another person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Crews on the scene confirm they found a generator running indoors and the incident is under investigation for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

The U.S. Department of Energy warns that using a portable generator inside a home can lead to dangerous situations including carbon monoxide poisoning from engine exhaust.

“Even if you can’t smell exhaust fumes, you may still have been exposed to carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get fresh air right away,” the Energy Department says on its website.

The department also recommends installing battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms. It’s not clear if the home had working carbon monoxide detectors.

This is a developing story…

