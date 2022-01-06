Cream Cheese is a red and white beagle girl. She is about 2 years old and weighs 26 pounds. Cream Cheese has done well with her foster brother but mostly adores human attention. We think Cream Cheese may enjoy being her human’s one and only.

Her favorite thing to do is curl up and nap with the humans in her foster home.

Follow this link for the most up-to-date information about Cream Cheese.

Cream Cheese has completed her vetting and is waiting patiently for a human to call her own! If you are interested in adopting this cuddler extraordinaire send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

