Thursday Night
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 3 am. Low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY
- WHAT…Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
- WHERE…In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George Counties.
- WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected overnight when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one-half mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
- Slow down and use caution while traveling.
- When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.