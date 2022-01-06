Thursday Night

Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 3 am. Low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY

WHAT… Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. WHERE… In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George Counties.

In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George Counties. WHEN… From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday.

From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday. IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected overnight when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one-half mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...