Maggie is a five-year-old, 25-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home.

She is a friendly gal, whose tail does not stop wagging. Maggie gets along well with other dogs and enjoys human attention. She enjoys sniffing adventures with her foster brother.

Maggie would think she had hit the jackpot with a securely fenced yard and a canine companion in her forever home.

Maggie is finishing up her vetting and almost ready for a human to call her own. If you are interested in adopting Maggie or another beagle ISO their forever home send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

