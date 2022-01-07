PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 6, 2022 –To provide additional access to COVID-19 testing for Calvert County residents, the Calvert County Health Department will offer testing starting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing will be performed Monday through Friday at the Fox Run Shopping Center, located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Appointments are required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

All tests are PCR, which is more reliable than rapid antigen tests. PCR tests are sent to a licensed medical laboratory. Test results are typically available within 1-2 days; however, due to testing volume, results may occasionally take longer.

Registration for testing is available online through the CIAN Diagnostics online portal at https://portal.ciandx.com/portal. To schedule an appointment, each person being tested must first create an account through the online portal; parents can create accounts for their children. Once an individual has an account, they may schedule an appointment for testing. The portal also gives options for testing sites outside Calvert County. Anyone experiencing issues with the registration portal may call the CIAN Diagnostics customer support line at 844-800-2426. The registration and results portal is not managed by the Health Department or Calvert County Government.

The Health Department recommends that all individuals with high-risk underlying health conditions should contact their personal healthcare provider before self-scheduling an appointment for testing. These individuals may be able to get a test and start with treatment recommendations more quickly through their doctor’s office. Early medical attention for higher-risk individuals can be lifesaving.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase across the state, citizens are encouraged to take precautions to avoid preventable illnesses and hospitalizations. \

More information about testing and vaccination resources is available through the Calvert County Government virtual resource center at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

Residents may schedule a vaccine through the Health Department online at www.calvertcountycovid19.com/vaccination-registration.

