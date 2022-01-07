The public buildings listed below are available as warming centers during regular business hours for the winter season:
Capital Clubhouse
- 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
- Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Daily
Nanjemoy Community Center
- 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Port Tobacco Recreation Center
- 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco
- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Richard R. Clark Senior Center
- 1210 Charles Street, La Plata
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you require a warming shelter or know of someone in need of shelter after hours, please contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Department at 301-932-2222.
Severe weather notices are posted on the Charles County Government website, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Weather updates are also aired on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10.
Sign up for the Citizen Notification System (CNS) to receive inclement weather and traffic alerts by text message, email, or phone.
For information on power outages, view the SMECO outage map. Call 877-747-6326 to report a power outage. Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.